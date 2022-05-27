© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alan Watt - "Reason Battles for Logical Conclusion" 5.22.22
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • May 27, 2022
"Reason Battles for Logical Conclusion in This Age of Manufactured Confusion"
[Original Broadcast Dec. 14, 2014] Laboratory Rats - The Natural Order - Mainstream and Alternative Media - Relativity - Mystical Thinking - Deliberate Confusion and Expert Advice - Maximizing Profit - Reasoning Abilities - Soviet Union - Propaganda - Austerity Program - Club of Rome - Facts Don't Matter - United Nations Climate Talks, COP20 in Lima, Peru - UN Green Climate Fund - Immunity from Prosecution - UNFCCC - Scientists and Social-Political Agendas - Soviet Agriculture, Deliberate Starvation and Lysenko - Creation of the Soviet Man - Forced Evolution - Use of Statistics - Surveys of the Public - Bioengineering - Lenin's Brain - Worship of Scientists - Psychopathy and Categories - Actors and Politicians - Casting Off the Old Morality - Scandals - Globalist Advisors - Bail-outs by Taxpayers - Inflation - Bail-ins - The New System - Housing Bubble - Lifetime Monitoring - Scotland, Health and Social Information Sharing - New Verbiage - Mental Health Testing - Pre-crime and Thought-crime - Managed Society.
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Original Audio and Topics - "Cutting Through the Matrix" with Alan Watt - "Reason Battles for Logical Conclusion in This Age of Manufactured Confusion" - Dec. 14, 2014
Lysenkoism, Lenin's Brain, Pavlov's Dogs and The Real Anthony Fauci - by Not Sure
Biden to Transfer U.S. Sovereignty to the World Health Organization
Lysenkoism
Climategate
Telegraph's Booker on the "climategate" scandal
IPCC now in Bizarroland: Pachauri releases "smutty" romance novel
Scientists Stage Worldwide Climate Change Protests After IPCC Report
International Health Regulations (2005) pdf
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
[Original Broadcast Dec. 14, 2014] Laboratory Rats - The Natural Order - Mainstream and Alternative Media - Relativity - Mystical Thinking - Deliberate Confusion and Expert Advice - Maximizing Profit - Reasoning Abilities - Soviet Union - Propaganda - Austerity Program - Club of Rome - Facts Don't Matter - United Nations Climate Talks, COP20 in Lima, Peru - UN Green Climate Fund - Immunity from Prosecution - UNFCCC - Scientists and Social-Political Agendas - Soviet Agriculture, Deliberate Starvation and Lysenko - Creation of the Soviet Man - Forced Evolution - Use of Statistics - Surveys of the Public - Bioengineering - Lenin's Brain - Worship of Scientists - Psychopathy and Categories - Actors and Politicians - Casting Off the Old Morality - Scandals - Globalist Advisors - Bail-outs by Taxpayers - Inflation - Bail-ins - The New System - Housing Bubble - Lifetime Monitoring - Scotland, Health and Social Information Sharing - New Verbiage - Mental Health Testing - Pre-crime and Thought-crime - Managed Society.
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Original Audio and Topics - "Cutting Through the Matrix" with Alan Watt - "Reason Battles for Logical Conclusion in This Age of Manufactured Confusion" - Dec. 14, 2014
Lysenkoism, Lenin's Brain, Pavlov's Dogs and The Real Anthony Fauci - by Not Sure
Biden to Transfer U.S. Sovereignty to the World Health Organization
Lysenkoism
Climategate
Telegraph's Booker on the "climategate" scandal
IPCC now in Bizarroland: Pachauri releases "smutty" romance novel
Scientists Stage Worldwide Climate Change Protests After IPCC Report
International Health Regulations (2005) pdf
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.