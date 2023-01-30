https://gettr.com/post/p26r53ed6fc 1/28/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 70: At our protest site near the house of Weijian Shan’s daughter, our peaceful protests have received the support of local residents. The cars that were monitoring us before are gone, the police no longer come and interfere with us, and we can now openly display our placards and flags without having any trouble

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #CCPinfiltration #NFSC #LucDespins #WeijianShan





1/28/2023 对邪恶说不第70天：在单伟建女儿住所的抗议地点，我们的和平抗议得到了社区居民的支持。之前监视我们的车辆已经不在了，警察也不再来为难我们了，我们也可以公开地展示抗议标语和旗帜了

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建