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Leading Vaccine Researcher shares results of research
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203 views • May 06, 2021
This file was released by Patriot News Network. This lady tells her audience what is in the vaccine. mRNA will make you become patented if you get vaccinated. Modified mRNA is like software that transmits info to DNA. mRNA has a direct effect on DNA. It's called software of life trying to be God.
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