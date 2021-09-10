CHINA SMUGGLES WEAPONS INTO U.S **

** Globalist Domination of the U.S. through Ideological SubversionGlobalist Pigs have been setting up “We The People” for slaughter. For decades they have manipulated every facet of society for our downfall and were about to finish us off upon the installation of Hillary Rodham Clinton into the presidency.The smuggling of weapons into the U.S. during the past presidential administrations from ISIS has allowed sleeper cells within the U.S. the ability to out gun Americans due to legislation not allowing citizens to arm themselves with weapons equal or superior to invading enemy forces in accordance with the Constitution.Hundreds of thousands of weapons have been allowed into the U.S. from ISIS after the collapse of Libya. These weapons include fully automatic AK-47s, Rocket Propelled Grenades, Mortars and Stinger Missiles. Yes, these weapons allow invading domestic and foreign terrorist to out gun the American people but not our military.Antifa, The Muslim Brotherhood, MS-13, Black Lives Matter and other factions will soon be given the word to send in a wave of terror throughout the U.S. armed with these weapons and others smuggled in from the Chinese Communist Party. There are also Antifa organized looters robbing local gun stores throughout the U.S. during the George Floyd riots.They may have the element of surprise when they initially make their move but President Trump has Authorized the Use of Military Force in the U.S. in preparation for this offensive against us. We need to be vigilant, flexible and frosty during these trying times before the upcoming November elections. The Globalist Pigs are desperate to replace President Trump with another administration that will do the bidding of their Sadistic leaders above them. Let’s send them back to Hell where they belong.EXTRA:Video – They Tried to Warn Us and so did Malcolm X!!White Liberal = Deep State Democrat = Antifa = Black Lives Matter-- Ideological Subversion – Yuri Bezmenov (KGB Defector)** EX-FBI Counter-Terrorism Agent Declares America to Under Attack from a Conglomeration of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Communist Party** US-made Stinger missiles have likely fallen into ISIS hands, officials say** Gaddafi’s anti-aircraft missiles are falling into the jihadists' hands** On June 2, I Reported on this site, China had smuggled fully automatic weapons into US for use by rioters in cities, Tonight, the London Daily Mail is covering it . . . .