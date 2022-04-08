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Russian Armed Forces Giving Much Needed First Aid - Have Evacuated over 300 Civilians from Aleksandrovka & Stanislav, Kherson Region. 040822
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122 views • April 08, 2022
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Russian Armed Forces have evacuated over 300 civilians from Aleksandrovka and Stanislav, Kherson Region
▫️These settlements have been subjected to shelling by units of the Ukrainian armed forces for over a week now.
▫️Russian servicemen provided first aid to some of the residents wounded by the shelling right on the spot.
▫️In the near future, all the evacuees will be provided with the necessary assistance to reach their relatives in Kherson region or will be given the opportunity to evacuate to the territory of the Russian Federation.
Russian Armed Forces have evacuated over 300 civilians from Aleksandrovka and Stanislav, Kherson Region
▫️These settlements have been subjected to shelling by units of the Ukrainian armed forces for over a week now.
▫️Russian servicemen provided first aid to some of the residents wounded by the shelling right on the spot.
▫️In the near future, all the evacuees will be provided with the necessary assistance to reach their relatives in Kherson region or will be given the opportunity to evacuate to the territory of the Russian Federation.
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