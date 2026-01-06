BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did the Rothschilds Fund Scofield? (Candace Owens Debunked)
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
148 views • 3 days ago

Boy, if only she had a research team.


From Confederate Deserter to Decorated Veteran Bible Scholar: Exploring the Enigmatic Life of C.I. Scofield 1861-1921.


https://dc.etsu.edu/etd/1380/


The life story of C.I. Scofield by Trumbull, Charles G. (Charles Gallaudet), 1872-1941


https://archive.org/details/lifestoryofcisco0000trum/page/n5/mode/2up


Annotations


https://www.blueletterbible.org/geneva-study-bible/


https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/eng/gsb.html



Paul Fahy


https://web.archive.org/web/20260000000000*/https://www.understanding-ministries.com/docs/The%20depths%20of%20deception%20right%20now.pdf


James Bond LARPer.


https://web.archive.org/web/20171208193608/https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/4A/4A92FD2FB4DAE3F773DB0B7742CF0F65_Coleman.-.CONSPIRATORS.HIERARCHY.-.THE.STORY.OF.THE.COMMITTEE.OF.300.R.pdf


The shaping of John Nelson Darby’s Eschatology

Lee, Peter David (2010) The shaping of John Nelson Darby’s Eschatology. Doctoral thesis, University of Wales Trinity Saint David.


https://repository.uwtsd.ac.uk/id/eprint/2235/1/2235%20Lee%2C%20P.%20Shaping%20%282010%29.pdf


JOHN NELSON DARBY: HIS CONTRIBUTIONS TO CONTEMPORARY

THEOLOGICAL HIGHER EDUCATION

Winston Terrance Sutherland, B.S., Th.M.


https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metadc3609/m2/1/high_res_d/dissertation.pdf


Facebook


https://www.facebook.com/groups/846070616339979/posts/1487008668912834/


Herzl


https://ia903407.us.archive.org/2/items/the-complete-diaries-of-theodor-herzl/The%20Complete%20Diaries%20of%20Theodor%20Herzl.pdf



Lyman Stewart


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lyman_Stewart


Untermeyer claims. Notice no evidence or proof.



https://archive.org/stream/thebenjaminh.freedmanfiles-uneditedwillardhotelspeechmuchmore-audiovideopdf/Benjamin%20Freedman%20on%20World%20Wars%20I%2C%20II%2C%20and%20III_djvu.txt


Arkansas


https://www.isjl.org/arkansas-helena-encyclopedia.html


https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2025/sep/17/helenas-jewish-heritage/


https://archives.cjh.org/repositories/3/resources/6377


https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2025/apr/26/website-pays-homage-to-since-vanished-jewish/



Lotos Club


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lotos_Club


Hague to Montreux


https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Hague,+Netherlands/Montreux,+Switzerland/@49.0642155,2.2820733,731588m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m14!4m13!1m5!1m1!1s0x47c5b72f4298bd71:0x400de5a8d1e6c10!2m2!1d4.3006999!2d52.0704978!1m5!1m1!1s0x478e9b20cdb650cd:0xccc07a7fc46d1847!2m2!1d6.9106799!2d46.4312213!3e2?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTIwOS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D


1769 Oxford Edition


https://archive.org/details/kjv-1769-oxford-edition-full-bible/page/n763/mode/2up


1917 Scofield Bible


https://archive.org/details/scofieldreferenc0000revc







If you want to buy a 1917 Scofield Bible https://kjv1611.org/products/the-old-scofield-study-bible-classic-edition-1917-notes-more-options-available

Keywords
tucker carlsonisraelconspiracyking james biblerothschildkjvend timescandace owensjohn richdebunkeddispensationalismkhazarchristian zionismbenjamin freedmanscofield biblebible historyjohn nelson darby1560 geneva bibleforensic analysis1909 scofield1755 john wesleysamuel untermyerlotos club
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

Laura Harris
U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

Belle Carter
REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

Laura Harris
A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy