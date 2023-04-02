And We Know 2.4.2023 Everything LEADS to MILITARY intervention, Reformed FBI, DOJ, JORDAN on FIRE! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Feb 4, 2023
Wanted to get some positive information out after a week of dark exposure. Many who still aren’t paying attention can’t help but hear about the BALLOONS… the fear around this makes the eyes peak over the CONSPIRACY bow…and wala… many see a weak leader… and want REAL LEADERSHIP back… we will see this and we will end with IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL
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