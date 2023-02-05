Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 2.4.2023 Everything LEADS to MILITARY intervention, Reformed FBI, DOJ, JORDAN on FIRE! PRAY!
133 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Feb 4, 2023


Wanted to get some positive information out after a week of dark exposure. Many who still aren’t paying attention can’t help but hear about the BALLOONS… the fear around this makes the eyes peak over the CONSPIRACY bow…and wala… many see a weak leader… and want REAL LEADERSHIP back… we will see this and we will end with IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28dazq-2.4.23-everything-leads-to-military-intervention-reformed-fbi-doj-jordan-on.html


Keywords
trumpfreedomcurrent eventsnewspresidentmilitaryfbichristiandojconspiracyjordanchineseinterventionballooncovidltand we knowexposing evilweak leader

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket