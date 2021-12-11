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Prominent Dr Claims Covid Is A Bioweapon, Vaccines Meant To Kill Billions
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341 views • December 11, 2021
I cover numerous news articles in this episode on everything from Biden's approval ratings to Covid to the "vaccines" and finally the Maxwell-Epstein case.
Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/breaking-two-years-5-2-million-deaths-later-chinese-doctors-admit-antibody-can-neutralize-strains-covid/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/uk-300000-suddenly-facing-heart-problems-two-doctors-claim-due-pandemic-stress-no-mention-vaccine/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/numbers-not-seen-worse-nixon-walking-helicopter-steve-bannon-bidens-cratering-poll-numbers/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/australian-football-player-diagnosed-pericarditis-receiving-first-pfizer-shot-team-director-quits-slams-leagues-forceful-jab-policy-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/report-shows-nearly-300-athletes-worldwide-collapsed-suffered-cardiac-arrests-taking-covid-vaccine-year-died/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/81-million-votes-devastating-poll-shows-just-22-americans-want-joe-biden-run/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/train-wreck-despite-constant-media-backing-biden-approval-36-half-americans-now-strongly-disapprove/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-01-how-plan-to-kill-billions-with-the-common-flu-covid-vaccines-induce-aids-immune-system-failure-opening-door-to-death-via-common-flu-strains.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-07-germany-australia-creating-quarantine-camps.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-04-foia-documents-fda-pfizer-covid-vaccines-deaths.html
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, articles, and information used are strictly for the purposes of commentary, criticism, education, news, and review. Regarding medical information, this is not meant to take the place of you consulting with your own physician regarding your personal and private medical matters.
Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/breaking-two-years-5-2-million-deaths-later-chinese-doctors-admit-antibody-can-neutralize-strains-covid/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/uk-300000-suddenly-facing-heart-problems-two-doctors-claim-due-pandemic-stress-no-mention-vaccine/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/numbers-not-seen-worse-nixon-walking-helicopter-steve-bannon-bidens-cratering-poll-numbers/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/australian-football-player-diagnosed-pericarditis-receiving-first-pfizer-shot-team-director-quits-slams-leagues-forceful-jab-policy-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/report-shows-nearly-300-athletes-worldwide-collapsed-suffered-cardiac-arrests-taking-covid-vaccine-year-died/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/81-million-votes-devastating-poll-shows-just-22-americans-want-joe-biden-run/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/train-wreck-despite-constant-media-backing-biden-approval-36-half-americans-now-strongly-disapprove/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-01-how-plan-to-kill-billions-with-the-common-flu-covid-vaccines-induce-aids-immune-system-failure-opening-door-to-death-via-common-flu-strains.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-07-germany-australia-creating-quarantine-camps.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-04-foia-documents-fda-pfizer-covid-vaccines-deaths.html
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, articles, and information used are strictly for the purposes of commentary, criticism, education, news, and review. Regarding medical information, this is not meant to take the place of you consulting with your own physician regarding your personal and private medical matters.
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