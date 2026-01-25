(Phil Keaggy, Randy Stonehill, Mark Farner, Leah Tillock, Terry Fator, Bryan Duncan, Scott Wesley Brown & Bruce Carroll, Pam Newman, Unreleased Concert, Larry's Heart Condition, Caspar McCloud, Herbie Manaputy, Ken Tucker, Bob Bennett, Chuck Girard).

Here is "The Larry Norman I Knew pt 2". With some of the top celebrities in the world, Grammy winners, Dove award winners and even one of the top talents and biggest acts in Las Vegas today. There is a never before released Larry Norman concert with Phil Keaggy and there are several never before released pics of Larry that many of the celebrities gave for the video.