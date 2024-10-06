BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Nutritional Power and Health Benefits of Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
145 views • 6 months ago

1. Coconut Palm Sugar Granola

Ingredients:
3 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup almonds, chopped
1/2 cup coconut flakes
1/4 cup coconut oil (melted)
1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon sea salt

~Watch full video for full instruction~


2. Coconut Palm Sugar Caramel Sauce

Ingredients:
1/4 cup coconut cream (or heavy cream)
1/4 cup coconut oil (or butter)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
A pinch of sea salt

~Watch full video for full instruction~


3. Coconut Palm Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:
1/2 cup coconut oil (or butter), softened
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (or a gluten-free alternative)
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

~Watch full video for full instruction~



Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
