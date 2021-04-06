© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Polish Church In South London Raided By Police During Good Friday Service
Follow
0
Share
Report
501 views • April 06, 2021
A service was disrupted this evening by the Metropolitan Police in Balham - South West London. It is believed that attendance was pre-booked and that all safety measures were in place prior to the mass taking place.
An investigation is likely to follow.
An investigation is likely to follow.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.