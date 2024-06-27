Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 5: The Resurrection of Believers

The New Testament did not exist when the Christians in Ephesus received Paul's letter that instructed them how to behave as believers in Christ. Most of them came out of idolatry where there were no moral or ethical standards. Suddenly, they were saved but didn't have the slightest idea what God expected from them.

It was against this backdrop that Paul spoke about living a life that is worthy of their calling and introduced new concepts such as lowliness, meekness, long suffering and love that did not exist within the heathen religions. Furthermore, the idea that believers can become part of the deity's body doesn't exist, nor is there any belief system that the believers are to be in unity with one another.

Paul also explained what took place at the resurrection of Jesus and how these new believers would be resurrected as well. As a believer in Christ, your body will go to the grave when you die, but your soul and spirit are immediately taken to heaven in all its glory, where you will wait for the day when Jesus returns to the earth with all the saints and sets up the thousand year kingdom.

