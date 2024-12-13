Technological Advancements and Their Implications

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI is changing everything! From surgeries to driving! But can they truly think like us? Dive into the future! What are YOUR thoughts?
#AI #Technology #Robots #Future #ElonMusk #Nvidia #Innovation #Automation #MilitaryTech #Globalism
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport