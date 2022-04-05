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The REAL TRUTH about Russia vs. Ukraine! And Why I as an American Stand with RUSSIA (Part 15 of Wake Up, America!)
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50 views • April 05, 2022
Part 15 of my "Wake Up, America!" series, recorded March 31 through April 4, 2022 in conjunction with my blog that includes all links mentioned for references:
https://towarwithlove.wordpress.com/2022/03/29/the-real-truth-about-russia-vs-ukraine-and-why-i-as-an-american-stand-with-russia/
"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."
“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
https://towarwithlove.wordpress.com/2022/03/29/the-real-truth-about-russia-vs-ukraine-and-why-i-as-an-american-stand-with-russia/
"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."
“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
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