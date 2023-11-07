🔬 PhA: Nature's Carbon Storehouse! 🌱

🤔 Ever wondered about PhA and its role in our environment? 🌳
💡 Let's dive into this incredible macromolecular product found all around us with Rick Passenier co-founder and executive board member of GO!PHA! 🌏
🎵 https://bit.ly/3DhaNyL
💭 Did you know most bacteria utilize PhA polymers to store carbon, similar to how humans store fats?🦠
🧫 🌌 It's a fascinating process that dates back to the late 1800s! ✨
