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The RACE of the Serpent Seed - Spawn of the Devil among us...
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932 views • October 16, 2020
The RACE of the Serpent Seed - Spawn of the Devil among us... This is one of the best proofs from Scripture that there is a literal RACE of the devil among us. Have you ever wondered where such off the hook EVIL comes from? Well there are offspring of Lucifer among us called Tares and they are of the Serpent Seed / DNA.
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