Russian military analyst Andrei Martyanov delivers a brutal assessment

"After these four years, we have essentially the complete annihilation of the male population of Ukraine. Even CNN reported yesterday that Ukraine is now the country of the orphans and widows."
"The demilitarization of NATO" is happening before our very eyes; its weapons' and missile inventories have been severely depleted, and its best strategies have been uniformly unsuccessful."
Source @Daniel Davis/ Deep Dive
