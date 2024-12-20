⚡️In Rylsk, Kursk region, there are civilians killed as a result of an attack by NATO missiles!

❗️The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Rylsk in the Kursk region, preliminarily, with six NATO ATACMS missiles.

⚡️5 people killed, 26 injured after missile strike on Rylsk — Mash

Terror in Kursk: Kiev Hits Rylsk with 50 Strikes





Rylsk in the Kursk region suffered 50 strikes in a brazen act of terror orchestrated by the Kiev regime. Among the weapons confirmed were ATACMS, alongside additional munitions, all aimed at civilian areas—homes, schools, and public infrastructure.

Kiev’s desperation knows no bounds as it resorts to state terror, lashing out at civilians in a futile attempt to mask its strategic failures. In stark contrast, Russia’s strikes remain surgical—targeting military command, control hubs, and supply lines. This isn’t war; it’s terrorism by design, a campaign to instill fear and chaos.

The world must ask: when will this hypocrisy end, and who will hold the architects of terror in Kiev accountable?

Moscow will raise the issue of the strikes on Rylsk on Friday at a UN Security Council meeting, Zakharova told RIA Novosti