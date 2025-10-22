URGENT UPDATE: Why Halloween Matters This Year— October 24-31 w/ Bo Polny | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Bo Polny to break down the prophetic window of October 24–31 and why Halloween carries biblical significance this year. Bo reveals how Revelation 12, the birth of Jacob, and the fall of Babylon align with silver’s next explosive move. You’ll hear what’s coming in the days ahead, how to prepare for the global financial shake-up, and why God’s timing is never late.

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com





Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow





To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900





► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com





BO POLNY

WEBSITE: https://Gold2020Forecast.com





​Bo Polny is a financial analyst and market cycle expert known for his work in analyzing market trends, particularly in the realm of precious metals. He is the founder of Gold 2020 Forecast, a subscription consulting service, and its corresponding YouTube channel, where his videos have garnered over 5 million views . Polny's analysis incorporates both technical and fundamental factors, along with his interpretation of biblical cycles, offering a unique perspective to investors . He has been featured on network television shows, including CNBC Crypto Trader and USA Watchdog, and has spoken at numerous industry conferences worldwide.





-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch





► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover





The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com





Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com





The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]



