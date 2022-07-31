Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Shares Insights on Human Stubbornness

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VA #98 Creator Shares Insights on Human Stubbornness
Description:
What is the difference between stubbornness and persistence? Do both require discipline, even if misguided? What underlies stubborn resistance to authority? Why are people most stubborn about their politics and religion? Are bad habits and obsessions forms of stubbornness? Can the subconscious stubbornly resist authority of the conscious self? Is that a clue to why temptation can overrule reason? Is subconscious stubbornness being weaponized to undermine humanity? Creator explains the role of prayer and divine healing in overcoming hidden obstacles to true self control and happiness. Join us!
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