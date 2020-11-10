© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LES 10 RAISONS POURQUOI JE VEUX ABSOLUMENT ME FAIRE VaXiner! (Partie 1) - Amélie Paul
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • November 10, 2020
3 nov. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BM_4BjpwmqQ
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
En attendant de connaître le gagnant de la course à l'invention du précieux vaccin contre la
C-O-V-I-D-1-9, voici les 10 raisons pourquoi je veux absolument me faire vaXiner contre cette terrible maladie!!! (partie 1)
MERCI DE SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
DONS INTERAC: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
N'oubliez pas de vous abonner pour recevoir une notification quand la partie 2 sera disponible! MERCI 1000 fois!🙏
POUR ME SUIVRE SUR LES DIFFÉRENTES PLATEFORMES: https://linktr.ee/ameliepaul
.
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
En attendant de connaître le gagnant de la course à l'invention du précieux vaccin contre la
C-O-V-I-D-1-9, voici les 10 raisons pourquoi je veux absolument me faire vaXiner contre cette terrible maladie!!! (partie 1)
MERCI DE SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
DONS INTERAC: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
N'oubliez pas de vous abonner pour recevoir une notification quand la partie 2 sera disponible! MERCI 1000 fois!🙏
POUR ME SUIVRE SUR LES DIFFÉRENTES PLATEFORMES: https://linktr.ee/ameliepaul
.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.