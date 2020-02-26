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‘Socialist’ ABC Reporter Admits Bosses Spike News Important to Voters, 'Don’t Give Trump Credit'
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12 views • February 26, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
Project Veritas
Exclusive updates: ExposeABC.com
BREAKING: Senior ABC Correspondent David Wright on Hidden Camera: How ‘Bosses Don’t See an Upside’ for Reporting News; ‘The Truth Suffers’; Says ABC Doesn’t ‘Give Trump Credit for What Things He Does Do’; ABC News Producer: New Yorkers Need to ‘Cross the Hudson River’ to Learn Why Voters Back Trump
David Wright, ABC News Political Correspondent: “We Also Don’t Give Him [Trump] Credit for What Things He Does do…I Feel Terrible About it, I Feel That the Truth Suffers, the Voters Are Poorly Informed…Our Bosses Don’t See an Upside in Doing the Job We’re Supposed to do.”
David Wright: “In Television, We Have Lost Any Sense of Context.”
Wright: “We Don’t Hold Him [Trump] to Account. We Also Don’t Give Him Credit for What Things He Does Do.”
Are You a Democrat Socialist? Wright: “Oh yeah. More than that I would consider myself a socialist; like I think there should be national health insurance. I’m totally fine with reigning in corporations, I think they’re too many billionaires, and I think there’s a wealth gap–that’s a problem.”
Wright: “You Can’t Watch ‘Good Morning America’ Without a Disney Princess or a Marvel Avenger Appearing.”
Wright: “We’re in This Awkward Moment…We Have This F**king President, and We Can’t Figure Out How to Challenge Him.”
To Andy Fies, ABC News Producer: “People in New York Are Constantly, I Think, Fascinated by, ‘How Can People Like Donald Trump?’…You Know, Well F**k! Cross the Hudson Now and Then, and Come Out and Spend Some Time, and You’ll Hear Why!”
Fies: Real People, Practical Issues? “Those things aren’t TV-friendly.”
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Website: http://projectveritas.com/
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas
Buy James O’Keefe’s book: http://www.americanpravdabook.com
Project Veritas
Exclusive updates: ExposeABC.com
BREAKING: Senior ABC Correspondent David Wright on Hidden Camera: How ‘Bosses Don’t See an Upside’ for Reporting News; ‘The Truth Suffers’; Says ABC Doesn’t ‘Give Trump Credit for What Things He Does Do’; ABC News Producer: New Yorkers Need to ‘Cross the Hudson River’ to Learn Why Voters Back Trump
David Wright, ABC News Political Correspondent: “We Also Don’t Give Him [Trump] Credit for What Things He Does do…I Feel Terrible About it, I Feel That the Truth Suffers, the Voters Are Poorly Informed…Our Bosses Don’t See an Upside in Doing the Job We’re Supposed to do.”
David Wright: “In Television, We Have Lost Any Sense of Context.”
Wright: “We Don’t Hold Him [Trump] to Account. We Also Don’t Give Him Credit for What Things He Does Do.”
Are You a Democrat Socialist? Wright: “Oh yeah. More than that I would consider myself a socialist; like I think there should be national health insurance. I’m totally fine with reigning in corporations, I think they’re too many billionaires, and I think there’s a wealth gap–that’s a problem.”
Wright: “You Can’t Watch ‘Good Morning America’ Without a Disney Princess or a Marvel Avenger Appearing.”
Wright: “We’re in This Awkward Moment…We Have This F**king President, and We Can’t Figure Out How to Challenge Him.”
To Andy Fies, ABC News Producer: “People in New York Are Constantly, I Think, Fascinated by, ‘How Can People Like Donald Trump?’…You Know, Well F**k! Cross the Hudson Now and Then, and Come Out and Spend Some Time, and You’ll Hear Why!”
Fies: Real People, Practical Issues? “Those things aren’t TV-friendly.”
Newsletter: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/EC8A17570A033FCC
Website: http://projectveritas.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas
Buy James O’Keefe’s book: http://www.americanpravdabook.com
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