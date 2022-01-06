KAZAKHSTAN JUST SUCCESSFULLY OVERTHREW THE GOVERNMENT: FULL CLIPS & NEWS

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**I CANT COMMENT ON BITCHUTE**
Also commenters, dont black pill people. Every nation can do this, it only takes will power.
Be happy...this is the start. They create "Order out of Chaos"...we have the same ability.
If they created this, then fine...I hope we all get it. We can use their tools.
I would go for NGO's first tbh...
I have spent the last 24 hours glued to this. Its not what the media are saying about fuel prices...
Its about the same problem every nation on Earth has (I explain it all in the video).
I have downloaded loads of videos from scenes unfolding, some serious golden clips in here.
EDIT: I love seeing pigs in armour getting kettled and wonder "Why me"...isnt it wonderful!
One day you are a riot cop and the next day...you get what you f*cking deserve.
If you are going to take my video and edit me and my watermark out, please include a link back to my channel at least, cheers.
Share my videos on all platforms, not just our hugboxes...make new accounts on their platforms and expect to be deleted.
Just get it out there, we need to break through the echo chamber...we are preaching to the converted!
Support here, cheers (I want to get on the road for IRL journalism...asking the creators and masons what they are doing live on stream...its a bike fund...I havent failed any of you yet!):
https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma
ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801
Come join me on Odysee, I stream most weekends/days. Chat, HD videos and no Censorship.
Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out, your own personal scientist:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9