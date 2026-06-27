Communists Infiltrate Dem Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Communist Revolution
* Commies will turn on so much pressure — until it’s open warfare or someone surrenders.
* Until then, they are going to infiltrate the Dem party like a parasite inside a host’s body.
* This is going to get wild.
* They are more of a threat to the party than Donald Trump ever was.
* The party has a two-front war on its hands: MAGA on the right; and a guerrilla army on the far left.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 June 2026)