Communists Infiltrate Dem Party

Communist Revolution

* Commies will turn on so much pressure — until it’s open warfare or someone surrenders.

* Until then, they are going to infiltrate the Dem party like a parasite inside a host’s body.

* This is going to get wild.

* They are more of a threat to the party than Donald Trump ever was.

* The party has a two-front war on its hands: MAGA on the right; and a guerrilla army on the far left.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 June 2026)



https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/2070670593708421182