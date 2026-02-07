💥A Geran-2 kamikaze drone strike hit a Ukrainian UAV unit’s forward deployment site from the 57th Mechanized Brigade in Shevchenkovo Pervoye, Kharkov region.

Adding:

Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, once again claimed that ending the war in Ukraine is not in Europe’s interest.

In an interview with Tagesspiegel, he argued that a ceasefire could increase the “threat” on NATO’s eastern flank.

Ischinger said Russia’s military posture would become more dangerous for Germany if any future ceasefire is not accompanied by major limits on troop deployments in Russia’s western military districts.

According to him, once fighting stops in Ukraine, Putin would be able to continue rearming, worsening what he described as the security situation for NATO states on the eastern flank.

He added that the outcome of the war in Ukraine is a “decisive question of fate” for Germany and Europe.