The 'fulness of the Gentiles', the 'times of the Gentiles', and Israel's salvation

Is the 'tribulation' really meant for the 'salvation of the Jewish nation'? When will the 'times of he Gentiles' be fulfilled? What is the 'fulness of the Gentiles' and when will all Gentile believers be gathered in? Another jam-packed video!
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B8a_KEQSWbhPEjFlIlSUMmqCopG4Zxfy/view?usp=share_link
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk
“The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s
The Bride: https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY
Sonship: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROKS6SwjgBE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW9WJkDMQ7ZPubFAuHtq2Dgd&index=1&t=1s
“Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s
“The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U
“In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.