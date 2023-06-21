Are We Going to Win? - Questions For Corbett

June 21, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/willwewin/
Today James answers the question he received most often from the attendees of The Better Way conference in Bath: are we going to win this thing? Get ready for a bigger answer than you're expecting and a homework assignment of your own.
