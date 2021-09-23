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Greg Kelly: I told you the Hunter Biden laptop story was real all along
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150 views • September 23, 2021
Fake News finally acknowledges what Greg Kelly has known for nearly a year - the Hunter Biden laptop was real news. - via Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax.
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