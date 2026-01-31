During active combat operations, assault detachments of the 5th Combined Arms Army's 127th Division (Vostok Group of Forces) liberated Petrovka (Zaporozhye region).

➡️ Servicemen from Primorye developed the advancement of Russian troops in the area, knocked the enemy out of strongholds, and took hold of the occupied lines. An area of defence of up to 5 square kilometres has been taken under control. Russian troops mopped up surrounding forest belts and defence centres, which provided the enemy the chance of the retention of the settlement.

▪️ The AFU losses in this area of the front line were up to 10 pieces of hardware and a large number of manpower.

◽️ Enemy attempts to hold the settlement at the expense of the redeployment of reserves were unsuccessful: AFU hardware along with manpower were neutralised on the approaches.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of January 31, 2026

▪️ "RF is bombarding railway infrastructure in the Dnepropetrovsk region" the enemy channels report. The "energy truce" didn't work out for Kiev: the freed up combat resources of the Russian Armed Forces were directed at logistics strikes, which requires a separate analysis. The strikes on the frontline regions of Ukraine continued.

▪️ Over the Smolensk region, 7 enemy drones were shot down. There were reports of strike drones heading towards Crimea and the operation of air defense systems.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces ("Sever") is gradually achieving tactical successes, with reports from the area of capturing an enemy strongpoint. The group notes that progress is being made on 11 sections in the Sumy district and on three in the Glukhov district.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, fierce battles continue on previous directions. The enemy is trying to hold its positions with all available forces, and due to weather conditions, the logistics of the AFU from Kharkov are almost completely paralyzed.

▪️ On the Kupyansk direction, heavy battles are taking place, with the enemy operating in the center of Kupyansk, trying to occupy buildings for constant fire impact on the positions of the Russian Armed Forces, which our fighters are selflessly holding for a long time, cut off from the main forces. To the south, the harmful practice of preemptive "beautiful reports" from the field continues, which has already led to the enemy using our mistakes in the information field. On the ground, our forces are waging heavy battles, still achieving tactical successes.

▪️ There are reports of fierce battles in Krasny Liman. The attacks of the Russian Armed Forces have allowed to form the contours of a semi-encirclement of the city. The enemy has only one main supply route left - the road to Slavyansk, and it is within the reach of drones and artillery of the Russian Army.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are developing successes on the southern outskirts of Berezka, and in Konstantinovsk itself, reports of the capture of the railway station are being received.

▪️ In the area of Krasnoarmeyssk (Pokrovsk), battles are taking place in Grishino (west). North of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimidov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to expand their presence.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Group of Forces ("Vostok") has taken Ternovatoe - battles on the approaches have been going on for a month. Seven attempts by the AFU to counterattack from the directions of Rizdvenka, Vozdvizhenka and Staroukrainka and Bogodarovka have been repelled. The enemy lost more than 2 platoons of manpower, 1 BTR and 2 armored vehicles.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, UAV operators from the Airborne Troops of Russia are shooting down "Baba Yaga" bombers over Primorsky. Battles continue near the said settlement and in the area of Magdalinovka-Lukyanovsk.

▪️ From the Kherson region, yesterday there were reports of a civilian being injured in Veliki Kopany as a result of a drone attack on a car. In Nova Kakhovka, a man was injured as a result of a dropped munition from a drone. In Henicheskaya Gorka - a power line break due to an attack by the AFU. Another 19 settlements are under enemy strikes.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)