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Thursday with AxeTruth – Free Whoopi & Check the boxes
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10 views • February 06, 2022
Free Whoopi… she was just reading the script that was given to her or she basically describe something base on what she knows, there only 3 races Caucasoid , Mongoloid, and Negroid . Stop the presses , hog up the news cycle with an exercise to socially engineer a new rule… that Jew is a minority , race that has endured more oppression than any group EVER.
1. Black History Month is ridiculous , I agree 100% with Morgan Freeman on Black History Month
2. Popularity on the internet and popular approval of new rules of the day when it comes to gender, race, health , & politics … all of this is controlled & we get an manufacture illusion of popularity to push these agendas
3. The truckers in Ottawa are not letting up until freedom is restored.. This is the audio landscape in a residential area of downtown Ottawa truckers blowing their horns
4. Liberal Beta Male Karen losing it over the truckers protest in Ottawa for freedom, he attempted to go out there argue with the Truckers
5. Whoopi Goldberg Suspended at The View After 'Wrong and Hurtful' Holocaust Comments , her comments were not derogatory , they are now trying to say it was racial, when Jew is not a race, they are Caucasoids … the reaction to what Whoopi said , here apology is so over the top , because this is a social engineering exercise for the public
6. Leftist MSNBC host Meka Brezenski says Cancel Culture is so out of hand
7. The ADL sends their representative Johnathan Greenblant joins view to talk about Jews are a race, to help explain how Whoopi got it wrong , at the same time educating the public that Jew is a race
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Black History Month is ridiculous , I agree 100% with Morgan Freeman on Black History Month
2. Popularity on the internet and popular approval of new rules of the day when it comes to gender, race, health , & politics … all of this is controlled & we get an manufacture illusion of popularity to push these agendas
3. The truckers in Ottawa are not letting up until freedom is restored.. This is the audio landscape in a residential area of downtown Ottawa truckers blowing their horns
4. Liberal Beta Male Karen losing it over the truckers protest in Ottawa for freedom, he attempted to go out there argue with the Truckers
5. Whoopi Goldberg Suspended at The View After 'Wrong and Hurtful' Holocaust Comments , her comments were not derogatory , they are now trying to say it was racial, when Jew is not a race, they are Caucasoids … the reaction to what Whoopi said , here apology is so over the top , because this is a social engineering exercise for the public
6. Leftist MSNBC host Meka Brezenski says Cancel Culture is so out of hand
7. The ADL sends their representative Johnathan Greenblant joins view to talk about Jews are a race, to help explain how Whoopi got it wrong , at the same time educating the public that Jew is a race
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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