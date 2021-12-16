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Dr. Peter McCullough joined the Joe Rogan Experience
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110 views • December 16, 2021
1. Dr. Peter McCullough joined the Joe Rogan Experience to break down how the coronavirus crisis could have been mitigated had the government researched and administered early treatments.
https://www.brighteon.com/0096f8c5-f092-4b93-8d65-7515d8685708
2. Hospitals are filled with patients suffering adverse side effects from jab . . . straight from a nurses mouth. Much is not reported to VAERS.
https://www.brighteon.com/f4155ab5-4555-4658-a8cd-07d056dbb023
3. Dr Loraine Day talks about the depopulation and the reason why they are pushing this vaccine. They will kill you slowly not to create panic.
https://www.brighteon.com/5f445962-c18a-4386-b70b-cbc22331a397
4. Australia's crippling tyranny: Suffering intensifies under radicalized government from Stew Peters Show.
https://www.brighteon.com/490803fe-cf45-4c10-97de-42064f62ced0
5. Will there ever be any real accountability for all the suffering our leaders have imposed on ordinary people in the past two years? Yes. There will. Read the word of God, and you’ll know this to be true. Karen Kingston is back with Stew Peters again.
https://www.brighteon.com/b04bf97b-137d-464b-81b7-240b7765bd09
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/0096f8c5-f092-4b93-8d65-7515d8685708
2. Hospitals are filled with patients suffering adverse side effects from jab . . . straight from a nurses mouth. Much is not reported to VAERS.
https://www.brighteon.com/f4155ab5-4555-4658-a8cd-07d056dbb023
3. Dr Loraine Day talks about the depopulation and the reason why they are pushing this vaccine. They will kill you slowly not to create panic.
https://www.brighteon.com/5f445962-c18a-4386-b70b-cbc22331a397
4. Australia's crippling tyranny: Suffering intensifies under radicalized government from Stew Peters Show.
https://www.brighteon.com/490803fe-cf45-4c10-97de-42064f62ced0
5. Will there ever be any real accountability for all the suffering our leaders have imposed on ordinary people in the past two years? Yes. There will. Read the word of God, and you’ll know this to be true. Karen Kingston is back with Stew Peters again.
https://www.brighteon.com/b04bf97b-137d-464b-81b7-240b7765bd09
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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