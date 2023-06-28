Apocalypse Watch E111: We Live in a Great Country but the Government Sucks

Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes, DQ and Joe Manchin discussing how we live in a fantastic country, with great people, and positive culture. The downside being the government is too much in our business and the criminal media runs a 24/7 psyop to direct our attention and intention.
