Apocalypse Watch E111: We Live in a Great Country but the Government Sucks
ApocalypseWatch
Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes, DQ and Joe Manchin discussing how we live in a fantastic country, with great people, and positive culture. The downside being the government is too much in our business and the criminal media runs a 24/7 psyop to direct our attention and intention.

