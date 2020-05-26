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Giant cubes and winged UFOs in solar space, April 2020
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86 views • May 26, 2020
These anomalies were discovered in NASA's SOHO Images (Lasco C2 and Lasco C3) on April 2020.
Link NASA: https://sohowww.nascom.nasa.gov/gallery/
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Link NASA: https://sohowww.nascom.nasa.gov/gallery/
Follow us:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpaceAnomalies/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/SpaceAnomalies
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/spaceanomalies
Blog: https://spaceanomalies2017.blogspot.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC68fXkv1SiY1tv9A0wlfkwA
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