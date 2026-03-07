IRAN Update | Potential Religious War | Oil Prices Surge | This Week's TOP News Stories 3/6/26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Weekly News Report! Unrest... That is the word of the day. A war has commenced in the Middle East, which Washington DC seems to be taking rather calmly, while the rest of the world is teetering. Oil prices in the US are rising, while the closure of the Straight of Hormuz will affect several countries. Tucker Carlson asks the important questions. Some Evangelicals' view of a rebuilt third temple could spur on a religious war between Muslims and Christians. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/iran-update-potential-religious-war/
The Calendars are HERE! Order YOUR Homesteader's Almanac TODAY!!!!
The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com
Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney
Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth
Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com
https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%