IRAN Update | Potential Religious War | Oil Prices Surge | This Week's TOP News Stories 3/6/26
Resistance Chicks
82 views • 1 day ago

Weekly News Report! Unrest... That is the word of the day. A war has commenced in the Middle East, which Washington DC seems to be taking rather calmly, while the rest of the world is teetering. Oil prices in the US are rising, while the closure of the Straight of Hormuz will affect several countries. Tucker Carlson asks the important questions. Some Evangelicals' view of a rebuilt third temple could spur on a religious war between Muslims and Christians. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/iran-update-potential-religious-war/

Keywords
iranworld newsbreaking newsoil pricesconservative newsayatollah khomeinius bombs iranare we at war with iranseven countries five yearscan trump declaire wardid iran strike backgas rpices
