Is The Assange Case Slipping Out Of US Hands? - today Assange Won Right to Appeal Extradition - RPLibertyReport

I'm sharing this video from earlier today, May 20, 2024, at the "RonPaulLibertyReport".

The London High Court has ruled today the Julian Assange may appeal his extradition to the US to face espionage charges based on the question of whether he would be granted First Amendment rights regardless of nationality. Is the US case beginning to crack? Also today, former CDC head admits vaccine injuries, says his colleagues must face reality. Finally: senior Israeli and Hamas leadership faces arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court.

