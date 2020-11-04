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PRESIDENT TRUMP - RIOTS ONLY IN DEMOCRAT CITIES
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52 views • November 04, 2020
Fox & Friends 11-3-2020
President Trump got home @ 4am after 6 Rallys, then gets up @ 7:30am to do the Fox & Friends show on Fox. Creepy Joe just changed his diapers.
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...98% Of Big Tech Donations Went To Democrats
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Rudy Giuliani Launches Trump Campaign Claim of Democrat Voting Fraud in Philadelphia
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/04/rudy-giuliani-launches-trump-campaign-claim-of-democrat-voting-fraud-in-philadelphia/
President Trump got home @ 4am after 6 Rallys, then gets up @ 7:30am to do the Fox & Friends show on Fox. Creepy Joe just changed his diapers.
-----------------
...98% Of Big Tech Donations Went To Democrats
-----------------
Rudy Giuliani Launches Trump Campaign Claim of Democrat Voting Fraud in Philadelphia
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/04/rudy-giuliani-launches-trump-campaign-claim-of-democrat-voting-fraud-in-philadelphia/
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