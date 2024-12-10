Understanding Salvation: Adam vs. Jesus

In this uplifting message, we explore the importance of sharing the gospel and how you can participate. The speaker reflects on the hymn 'Whosoever Will' by Philip P. Bliss, emphasizing that salvation is available to everyone. The message delves into the biblical story of Adam's sin and its consequences, contrasting it with Jesus Christ's triumph over temptation. We are reminded of the significance of being 'born again' and the role of Jesus as the second Adam, who offers eternal life. Join us as we continue to dive deeper into understanding salvation in these morning devotions.



00:00 Introduction and Purpose

00:51 The Message of Whosoever Will

01:47 The Wages of Sin and the Gift of God

02:31 Adam's Disobedience and Its Consequences

04:02 Jesus' Temptation in the Wilderness

08:16 The Contrast Between the Two Adams

11:27 Conclusion and Invitation

