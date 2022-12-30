Revelation 13:4 Who is like unto the beast? Who is able to make war with him?

Revelation 13:4King James Version

And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?





Daniel 11:38

King James Version

But in his estate shall he honour the God of forces: and a god whom his fathers knew not shall he honour with gold, and silver, and with precious stones, and pleasant things.





of fortresses — forces, war; The Roman god of war Mars/Satan

מָֽעֻזִּ֔ים (mā·‘uz·zîm)

Noun — masculine plural

Strong's Hebrew 4581: A place or means of safety, protection





Despite recently closing hundreds of bases in Iraq and Afghanistan, the United States still maintains nearly 800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad — from giant “Little Americas” to small radar facilities. Britain, France, and Russia, by contrast, have about 30 foreign bases combined. America (Mystery Babylon the Great — the Revived Roman Empire) has been at war for 224 out of 244 years since its 1776 inception (92% of the time).

