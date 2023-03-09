In the Flat-Earth model, the Sun and Moon spotlights are perpetually hovering over and parallel to the surface of the Earth. From our vantage point, due to the law of perspective, the two luminaries appear to rise up the eastern horizon, reach their peaks high overhead, and then sink below the western horizon. They do not escape to the underside of the flat Earth as scoffing detractors often imagine, but rather rotate concentric clockwise circles around the circumference from tropic to tropic. The appearance of rising, peaking and setting is due to the common law of perspective where tall objects appear high overhead when nearby, but at a distance gradually lower towards the vanishing point...
The following video "How Do Sunrise and Sunset Work on Flat Earth?" was taken from a chapter in my book "Flat Earth FAQ" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
