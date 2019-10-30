Healing Testimony (Featuring Jordan Wehrend)

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Hope And Encouragement Channel -My channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0uevEpXMpEMsIrpFF_6Ivg
Hope And Encouragement exists to bring Hope to people, so they can know that they have Joy and Purpose in this world✝️❤️
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Hope And Encouragement Email [email protected]
I Love talking to you all! Keep it going my Friends!
Team Members
Shane Keogh Leader/Speaker