The 'mark of the beast' is about human seed, DNA & defiling God's temple (Part III)

Source 1: https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix Double Helix; Published by National Human Genome Research Institute; The Forefront of Genomics; USA.gov; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/

Published by Bible Gateway; old & new testament scriptures; Genesis, Ezekiel, Daniel, Deuteronomy, Luke, Acts & Revelation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 3: https://www.dictionary.com/browse/hermeneutics

hermeneutics; [ hur-muh-noo-tiks, — nyoo — ]; Published by Dictionary.com, LLC; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 4: https://www.sagu.edu/thoughthub/exegesis-versus-eisegesis

EXEGESIS VERSUS EISEGESIS; Thought Hub; Published by SAGU Christian University; Written by Terance Espinoza, Ph.D.; Date published: February 16, 2017; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 5: https://charagma.neocities.org/REV_1316-18.html

REV 13:16-18; Charagma; Published by Index; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 6: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g5480/kjv/tr/0-1/

Lexicon :: Strong's G5480 — charagma; χάραγμα; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; King James Version; Date published; unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 7: THAYER’S GREEK LEXICON, Electronic Database.

Copyright © 2002, 2003, 2006, 2011 Published by Biblesoft, Inc.

All rights reserved. Used by permission. BibleSoft.com





Source 8: https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo-arnulf-of-carinthia-circa-850-812899-roman-emperor-896-812899-portrait-48672924.html?pv=1&stamp=2&imageid=1DB5AC14-DC1A-427F-A86B73EF0A49D38E&p=58868&n=0&orientation=0&pn=1&searchtype=0&IsFromSearch=1&srch=foo%3dbar%26st%3d0%26pn%3d1%26ps%3d100%26sortby%3d2%26resultview%3dsortbyPopular%26npgs%3d0%26qt%3droman%2520seal%26qt_raw%3droman%2520seal%26lic%3d3%26mr%3d0%26pr%3d0%26ot%3d0%26creative%3d%26ag%3d0%26hc%3d0%26pc%3d%26blackwhite%3d%26cutout%3d%26tbar%3d1%26et%3d0x000000000000000000000%26vp%3d0%26loc%3d0%26imgt%3d0%26dtfr%3d%26dtto%3d%26size%3d0xFF%26archive%3d1%26groupid%3d%26pseudoid%3d%26a%3d%26cdid%3d%26cdsrt%3d%26name%3d%26qn%3d%26apalib%3d%26apalic%3d%26lightbox%3d%26gname%3d%26gtype%3d%26xstx%3d0%26simid%3d%26saveQry%3d%26editorial%3d1%26nu%3d%26t%3d%26edoptin%3d%26customgeoip%3d%26cap%3d1%26cbstore%3d1%26vd%3d0%26lb%3d%26fi%3d2%26edrf%3d%26ispremium%3d1%26flip%3d0%26pl%3d

Arnulf of Carinthia, circa 850 - 8.12.899, Roman Emperor 896 - 8.12.899, portrait, seal, Imperial signet, 73, issued 890; Published by Alamy Ltd.; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 9: https://www.worthpoint.com/worthopedia/choice-set-of-6-roman-clay-seal-impressions-100ad

CHOICE SET OF 6 ROMAN CLAY SEAL IMPRESSIONS (100AD) RR!; Published by WorthPoint Corporation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 10: https://www.sutori.com/story/ancient-rome-timeline--VRifv1JvJNtVwQcT423wag5

Ancient Rome Timeline; The Beginning of Rome; Published by Sutori; Illustration by Julia Balulis; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 11: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g5495/kjv/tr/0-1/

Lexicon :: Strong's G5495 — cheir; χείρ; Published by Blue Letter Bible; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 12: https://www.learnreligions.com/affirming-swearing-oaths-difference-4589935

Affirming vs. Swearing Oaths in Court; Published by LearnReligions; the Dotdash publishing family; Written by Austin Cline; Date published: February 8, 2021; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 13: https://www.abarim-publications.com/DictionaryG/ch/ch-e-i-r.html

χειρ; Published by Abarim Publications' Biblical Dictionary: The New Testament Greek word: χειρ; Date published: July 11, 2017; Date last updated: May 19, 2021.





Source 14: https://www.bbc.com/news/55364865

Covid vaccine: 'Disappearing' needles and other rumours debunked; BBC Reality Check; BBC News Services; Published by Jack Goodman and Flora Carmichael; Date published: December 20, 2020; Date of website access: June 29, 2021.





Source 15: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/tessera

tessera (noun); Published by Merriam-Webster Dictionary; Date published: unknown; Date last updated: June 10, 2021; Date of website access: June 30, 2021.