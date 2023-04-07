Kenya Catholic Bishops Reject Tetanus Vaccine

The Kenya catholic bishops have stood their ground that the government sponsored tetanus campaign is disguised to control the country’s exploding population. Led by Archbishop of Nairobi Cardinal John Njue the clerics have insisted that they will not waver in their call to Kenyans to avoid the vaccine as it has been laced with Beta hCG Hormone which causes infertility and multiple miscarriages in women.

Date aired: November 7, 2014

🔗 All Credit To KBC Channel 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MJ-j6G92NQ

🔗 HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World: https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838

🔗 Kenya Catholic Church tetanus vaccine fears 'unfounded': https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-29594091

🔗 UNICEF Denies Catholic Bishops’ Claim Kenyan Tetanus Vaccine Is Laced With Birth-Control Hormone: https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/michael-w-chapman/unicef-denies-catholic-bishops-claim-kenyan-tetanus-vaccine-laced

