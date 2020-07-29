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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 29, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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31 views • July 29, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I47floRRAFs
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/obsessed-jim-jordan-and-gop-defend-barr-against-absurd-attacks-by-democrats
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10103448.html#10103756
https://invidio.us/watch?v=gJ_4-N1NAf8
https://media.8kun.top/file_store/ff451927494a4698508144757a7f29d6be51ab8f29ed4318dca4ba663816ee89.mp4
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/barr-2020-election-wont-delay-report-from-john-durham
https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/07/28/ag-bill-barr-inadvertently-exposes-real-reason-for-house-democratic-hearing-in-under-five-seconds-watch/
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/07/28/jim-jordan-drops-a-nuke-on-jerry-nadler-at-bill-barr-hearing/
https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/07/28/florida-dem-accuses-barr-of-killing-americans-for-political-reasons-nadlers-pathetic-response-says-it-all/
https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/07/28/bill-barr-goes-full-on-beast-mode-drops-nadler-and-dems-with-perfect-response-over-defending-capitol-from-rioters/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/barr-defends-justice-department-in-contentious-hearing_3441793.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/07/28/cia-fbi-steele-dossier-brennan-comey/
Other News:
glennbeck.com/blog/the-floods-in-china-are-a-global-disaster
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8565493/Ghislaine-Maxwell-ambushes-prosecutors-asking-gag-order-witnesses.html
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12041691/ghislaine-maxwell-live-jeffrey-epstein-latest-news/
https://nypost.com/2020/07/28/fed-judge-orders-secret-ghislaine-maxwell-docs-to-begin-being-unsealed/
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-charged-tax-offenses
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/4355835/giuffre-v-maxwell/?order_by=desc
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-backs-controversial-doctor-who-says-hydroxychloroquine-cures-coronavirus
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-reroutes-pharmaceutical-manufacturing-from-china-to-new-york-kodak-plant
https://www.brighteon.com/717a7b06-3194-4ec2-84e4-c3f449d71689
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/burn-ground-marxist-google-engineer-arrested-portland-riot-charged-assault-resisting-arrest-attempting-escape/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3286.htm
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/golds-record-price-all-about-currency-debasement
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/absentee-ownership-how-amazon-facebook-google-ruin-commerce-without-noticing
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/international-risk-assessment-has-just-deemed-us-china-military-conflict-highly-likely
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-hails-demon-sperm-doc-dr-stella-immanuel-as-important-voice-in-nations-covid-19-battle
Other Interesting Stuff
https://www.mediamatters.org/catherine-herridge/ex-fox-reporter-catherine-herridges-reporting-cbs-lends-legitimacy-deep-state
http://82.221.129.208/.vg7.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-says-he-will-name-running-mate-in-first-week-of-august_3442019.html
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I47floRRAFs
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/obsessed-jim-jordan-and-gop-defend-barr-against-absurd-attacks-by-democrats
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10103448.html#10103756
https://invidio.us/watch?v=gJ_4-N1NAf8
https://media.8kun.top/file_store/ff451927494a4698508144757a7f29d6be51ab8f29ed4318dca4ba663816ee89.mp4
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/barr-2020-election-wont-delay-report-from-john-durham
https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/07/28/ag-bill-barr-inadvertently-exposes-real-reason-for-house-democratic-hearing-in-under-five-seconds-watch/
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/07/28/jim-jordan-drops-a-nuke-on-jerry-nadler-at-bill-barr-hearing/
https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/07/28/florida-dem-accuses-barr-of-killing-americans-for-political-reasons-nadlers-pathetic-response-says-it-all/
https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/07/28/bill-barr-goes-full-on-beast-mode-drops-nadler-and-dems-with-perfect-response-over-defending-capitol-from-rioters/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/barr-defends-justice-department-in-contentious-hearing_3441793.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/07/28/cia-fbi-steele-dossier-brennan-comey/
Other News:
glennbeck.com/blog/the-floods-in-china-are-a-global-disaster
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8565493/Ghislaine-Maxwell-ambushes-prosecutors-asking-gag-order-witnesses.html
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12041691/ghislaine-maxwell-live-jeffrey-epstein-latest-news/
https://nypost.com/2020/07/28/fed-judge-orders-secret-ghislaine-maxwell-docs-to-begin-being-unsealed/
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-charged-tax-offenses
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/4355835/giuffre-v-maxwell/?order_by=desc
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-backs-controversial-doctor-who-says-hydroxychloroquine-cures-coronavirus
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-reroutes-pharmaceutical-manufacturing-from-china-to-new-york-kodak-plant
https://www.brighteon.com/717a7b06-3194-4ec2-84e4-c3f449d71689
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/burn-ground-marxist-google-engineer-arrested-portland-riot-charged-assault-resisting-arrest-attempting-escape/
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3286.htm
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/golds-record-price-all-about-currency-debasement
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/absentee-ownership-how-amazon-facebook-google-ruin-commerce-without-noticing
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/international-risk-assessment-has-just-deemed-us-china-military-conflict-highly-likely
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-hails-demon-sperm-doc-dr-stella-immanuel-as-important-voice-in-nations-covid-19-battle
Other Interesting Stuff
https://www.mediamatters.org/catherine-herridge/ex-fox-reporter-catherine-herridges-reporting-cbs-lends-legitimacy-deep-state
http://82.221.129.208/.vg7.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-says-he-will-name-running-mate-in-first-week-of-august_3442019.html
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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