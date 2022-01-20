Project Veritas Documents Expose Fauci

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01/16/2022 James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas: The application documents on the gain of function submitted to and rejected by DARPA is corroborated. Fauci proceeded with the gain of function research under NIAID, when the Department of Defense thought it was too risky.