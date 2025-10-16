Former Gun Carrying IRS Special Agent Exposes MASSIVE IRS RIP-OFF of the American People - Part 1

Once a respected gun carrying IRS Special Agent in San Jose, California, Joe Banister’s career took a shocking turn when his investigation into income tax and the U.S. Constitution uncovered what he believed to be massive systemic fraud and RIP-OFF of the American People by deceiving Americans to pay income taxes they legally DO NOT owe.

Upon exposing this systemic fraud, both the IRS and Department of Justice attacked him with fabricated criminal charges in an attempt to discredit and silence him from speaking the truth. Despite the weight of these accusations, Joe was acquitted of ALL charges, vindicating his integrity and reinforcing the validity of his claims.

Peymon, for over 33 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 29 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Stop filing or paying ANY income or payroll taxes legally and safely. Go to FreedomLawSchool.org for details.