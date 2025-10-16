BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former Gun Carrying IRS Special Agent Exposes MASSIVE IRS RIP-OFF of the American People - Part 1
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
113 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 20 hours ago

Once a respected gun carrying IRS Special Agent in San Jose, California, Joe Banister’s career took a shocking turn when his investigation into income tax and the U.S. Constitution uncovered what he believed to be massive systemic fraud and RIP-OFF of the American People by deceiving Americans to pay income taxes they legally DO NOT owe.

Upon exposing this systemic fraud, both the IRS and Department of Justice attacked him with fabricated criminal charges in an attempt to discredit and silence him from speaking the truth. Despite the weight of these accusations, Joe was acquitted of ALL charges, vindicating his integrity and reinforcing the validity of his claims.

Peymon, for over 33 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 29 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Stop filing or paying ANY income or payroll taxes legally and safely. Go to FreedomLawSchool.org for details.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penalty1031 exchange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy