COVID LOCKDOWN LUNACY. WHERE ARE THE LAWSUITS?! WHAT WE CAN LEARN FROM HISTORY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Suppression in State form: https://us02web.zoom.us/recording/detail?meeting_id=zhMs16G9T1uA7EVNmu69lg%3D%3D
The Cases brought to the Supreme Court: https://www.thoughtco.com/supreme-court-cases-involving-japanese-internment-2834827
The internment of the Japanese in WW2: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internment_of_Japanese_Americans
The Media take on lockdown: https://www.sacbee.com/news/nation-world/national/article241106636.html
Something that is ALSo being infringed but not enough to stop corporations from making money and government for generating revenue: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_of_movement_under_United_States_law
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese_American_redress_and_court_cases
The confiscations. Do you see parallels to the current loss of jobs/business? https://fear.org/RMillerJ-A.html