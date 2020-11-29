Ex Russian Military Dr&Bio-Weapons Expert -"ALL Of The Big Pharma Vaccine Companies Are Linked With The Chinese Communist Party (CCP)+JABS Contain Bio-Weapon As A Main Component For Depopulation"

MIRRORED from ENDTIMESWATCHMAN:



This Is A Must See Video, This Expert Says That ALL Of The Big Pharma Vaccine Companies Are Linked With The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) And That These JABS Contain A Bio-Weapon As A Main Component For Depopulation.. The Video is Over An Hour But It's Well Worth The Watch, Can You Place A Price On The Truth?



Former Russian Military Doctor and Bio-Weapons expert Dr. Igor Shepherd has come forward to warn the general public about the horrors and grave danger associated with the experimental Corona Vaccines, which he defines as "BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION".. Dr Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union, where he became a Military doctor in St. Petersburg Russia and studied under the Russian Military's Strategic Rocket Force Division. He is also a qualified expert on Bio-Weapons, Chemical, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield explosives (CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness..



Dr Shepherd is warning that these Vaccines are of a very similar technology to the Bio-Weapon RND used to develop VIRAL WEAPONS. He fully understands and has been aware of globalist plans for depopulation and mandatory Vaccinations, which will be at our own doorstep in the very near future.. He is absolutely amazed at how passive the American public have been with regards to the takeover of their country.



He claims that the Corona-Hoax Plan-demic is being used as a smokescreen to install a Communist Global Government and the subsequent invasion of the US by Communist nations when America is broken and unable to defend itself.. Since this video was released, Dr Shepherd is under investigation by his employers in the US for misconduct.. He has a lot to lose, but he feels it is worth it, if it saves lives and souls..



May God bless him for his immense courage and this video open the eyes and ears of many who are unaware of what is really happening!!