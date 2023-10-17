Footage of Survivors of an Israeli Missile Strike on a Christian Hospital in Gaza - Mother & Child

Footage of Survivors of an Israeli Missile Strike on a Christian Hospital in Gaza.

Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and even Canada (which recently honored a Nazi in parliament) have already condemned this war crime.

Obviously, this will have consequences in the Islamic world. The West Bank is boiling right now.

There is no anesthesia left for surgeries, so they have to bare the pain, without any.

Adding:

Russia and the UAE requested an urgent open meeting of the UN Security Council on the morning of October 18 in connection with the attack on a hospital in Gaza

and just posted:

The supply of US weapons to Israel will continue continuously - Pentagon

AND:

⚡️Biden plans to ask Congress for about $100 billion to help Ukraine and Israel - Bloomberg













