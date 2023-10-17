Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Footage of Survivors of an Israeli Missile Strike on a Christian Hospital in Gaza - Mother & Child
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
965 Subscribers
167 views
Published 16 hours ago

Footage of Survivors of an Israeli Missile Strike on a Christian Hospital in Gaza.

Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and even Canada (which recently honored a Nazi in parliament) have already condemned this war crime.

Obviously, this will have consequences in the Islamic world. The West Bank is boiling right now.

There is no anesthesia left for surgeries, so they have to bare the pain, without any.

Adding:

Russia and the UAE requested an urgent open meeting of the UN Security Council on the morning of October 18 in connection with the attack on a hospital in Gaza

and just posted:

The supply of US weapons to Israel will continue continuously - Pentagon

AND:

⚡️Biden plans to ask Congress for about $100 billion to help Ukraine and Israel - Bloomberg






Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket