JIM RICKARDS: "BIDEN BUCKS" CBDCS WILL REPLACE PAPER MONEY SOON









Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, was allegedly beaten with a hammer by a man reportedly looking for the House Speaker. There are unconfirmed reports at this hour that Mr. Pelosi is in brain surgery in the Mark Zuckerberg Hospital in San Francisco. There is no confirmation that Speaker Pelosi has returned to San Francisco to be at the side of her seriously wounded husband. Later in today’s edition of TruNews, we will share with you Jim Rickards’ warning about Joe Biden’s presidential executive order to accelerate the introduction of a Central Bank Digital Dollar.