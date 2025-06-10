Senator Ron Johnson is about to change EVERYTHING by investigating 9/11, once and for all | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Now we’re going to dig into one of the most controversial issues in American history: what really brought down the Twin Towers and Building 7 on 9/11. Senator Johnson is calling for new hearings, asking the questions the government refuses to. Here at Redacted, we’ve said it before — you’d have to prove to us those buildings weren’t brought down in a controlled demolition.